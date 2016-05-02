High Impact News (May-1 to 7' 2016)
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News (May-1 to 7' 2016)

2 May 2016, 17:07
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
161

Dear friends,

This week (May 1 - May 7' 2016) we have 11 high impact news release schedule which maybe tradable to make profit. See the schedule in the below chart and Time mentioned "New York Time".

Monday, May 2, 2016

USAManufacturing PMI10:00 AM NY time

Tuesday, May 3, 2016

AustraliaInterest Rate12:30 AM NY time
UKManufacturing PMI4:30 AM NY time
New ZealandEmployment Change6:45 PM NY time

Wednesday, May 4, 2016

USAADP Nonfarm Payroll8:15 AM NY time
USANon-Manufacturing PMI10:00 AM NY time
AustraliaRetail Sales9:30 PM NY time

Thursday, May 5,

UKServices PMI4:30 AM NY time

Friday, May 6, 2016

CanadaEmployment Change8:30 AM NY time
USANonfarm Payroll8:30 AM NY time
CanadaIvey PMI10:00 AM NY time

Recommended Broker to use any EA to make profit during high impact news time.

My first choice is www.pepperstone.com broker for news trading because they have super fast server with EDGE enabled powerful mt4 platform, low latency, low spread and small commission in true ECN Razor account. No re-quote during news time and stop order gap is zero pip, TP and SL also allow within zero pip. You can test this broker to get new experience about news trading.

You can try on fixed spread broker. 1 pip fixed spread broker with 4 digit and 5 digit account i.e. Firewoodfx.

Download Free Expert Adviser for News Trade. Click the download link:

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