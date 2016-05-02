High Impact News (May-1 to 7' 2016)

Dear friends,

This week (May 1 - May 7' 2016) we have 11 high impact news release schedule which maybe tradable to make profit. See the schedule in the below chart and Time mentioned "New York Time".

Monday, May 2, 2016

USA Manufacturing PMI 10:00 AM NY time

Tuesday, May 3, 2016

Australia Interest Rate 12:30 AM NY time UK Manufacturing PMI 4:30 AM NY time New Zealand Employment Change 6:45 PM NY time

Wednesday, May 4, 2016

USA ADP Nonfarm Payroll 8:15 AM NY time USA Non-Manufacturing PMI 10:00 AM NY time Australia Retail Sales 9:30 PM NY time

Thursday, May 5,

UK Services PMI 4:30 AM NY time

Friday, May 6, 2016

Canada Employment Change 8:30 AM NY time USA Nonfarm Payroll 8:30 AM NY time Canada Ivey PMI 10:00 AM NY time

Recommended Broker to use any EA to make profit during high impact news time.

My first choice is www.pepperstone.com broker for news trading because they have super fast server with EDGE enabled powerful mt4 platform, low latency, low spread and small commission in true ECN Razor account. No re-quote during news time and stop order gap is zero pip, TP and SL also allow within zero pip. You can test this broker to get new experience about news trading.

You can try on fixed spread broker. 1 pip fixed spread broker with 4 digit and 5 digit account i.e. Firewoodfx.



Download Free Expert Adviser for News Trade. Click the download link: