Trade Ideas: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF - UBS

The following are UBS' latest short-term (mostly intraday) trading strategies for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.

EUR/USD: went up 400 pips from the lows Thursday, likely on positioning. The European afternoon was a nightmare for the bears for the fifth day in a row and it was extreme yesterday. Markets are very nervous and liquidity seems poor across the board. We haven't given up on shorts but would it tight and play the intraday moves.

USD/JPY: Sell closer to Thursday's highs with a stop above 115...Watch the 50-day moving average of 127.27, the monthly Ichimoku cloud at 127.62, the 100-day moving average + daily Ichimoku cloud at 129.67 and 130.50, the big trendline from December 2014.

GBP/USD: was more ... READ MORE