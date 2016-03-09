European Economics Preview: U.K. Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from the U.K. is due on Wednesday headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Estonia is slated to publish external trade data for January. The trade deficit widened to EUR 160.5 million in December, the biggest shortfall since December 2014.



At 2.00 am ET, Finland's foreign trade figures for January are due. The deficit totaled EUR 340 million in December.



At 2.30 am ET, French business confidence survey results are due. The sentiment indicator is expected to remain unchanged at 101 in February.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes consumer price data for February. Inflation is seen easing marginally to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in January.



At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to release U.K. industrial production figures for January. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing a 1.1 percent drop in December.





Manufacturing output is expected to grow 0.2 percent, offsetting a 0.2 percent drop in December.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





