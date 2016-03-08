Are China and the EU on a collision course?

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The future of the EU–China trade relationship — one of the largest in the world — will be substantially impacted by a debate over whether China should be granted ‘market economy status’ (MES) this year. Under the terms of China’s ‘Protocol of Accession’ to the World Trade Organization, WTO members are allowed to treat China as a ‘non-market economy’ until December 2016. After that time — at least in the Chinese interpretation — WTO members are to accord China MES. Why is this so important? If China is provided with MES, it will become more difficult for the EU (and other WTO members) to ... READ MORE