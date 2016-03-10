ECB pulls out all the stops, cuts rates and expands QE

The European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a surprise package of measures to kickstart Europe's economy on Thursday, cutting its main interest rates and expanding its massive bond-buying program. The bank's president, Mario Draghi, said the outlook for economic growth in the euro zone had been revised slightly down, mainly reflecting the weakened outlook for the world economy. The euro zone's 19 countries are now seen posting average growth of 1.4 percent in 2016, rather than the 1.7 percent forecast in December. In light of... READ MORE