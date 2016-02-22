Pound slapped as European trading gets underway

European desks are up and running and the pound's under attack. Further to my earlier post confirming my bearish view we've seen another wave of selling as traders get to grips with the possibility/reality of the referendum vote being a lot closer than might have been perceived in some quarters. GBPUSD fell through 1.4250 triggering stops down to 1.4220 and only briefly wiped its feet before testing next support/demand into 1.4180. EURGBP wiped its feet around 0.7800 and 0.7820 before posting 0.7830. Currently 1.4195 and 0.7818 and I remain a GBP rally seller.

From Forexlive.com