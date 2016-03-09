5 things to watch for at Thursday’s key ECB meeting

The signs could not be clearer: The European Central Bank is almost certainly going to loosen monetary policy on Thursday, but after an underwhelming set of easing measures in December analyst fear investors are setting themselves up for major disappointment again. Markets are already pricing in at least a rate cut, but expectations are also running high that ECB President Mario Draghi and Co. will bring out the big bazooka and expand its aggressive quantitative-easing program, introduce a two-tiered deposit system and offer cheap loans to ... READ MORE