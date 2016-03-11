Euro Pops Higher After Post ECB Tumble; What's Next?

In a near replay of the tumble, then rally, seen in December, the euro Thursday moved first sharply lower and then sharply higher in response to European Central Bank policy actions. On Dec. 3, the euro rallied 4.3%, from a $1.0524 trough to a $1.0981 peak, when the market decided the ECB's easing actions were not as powerful as anticipated. Thursday saw the euro rise 3.7% from trough to peak, even though the ECB more than delivered in terms of market expectations. At an event in mid-February, ECB Vice... READ MORE