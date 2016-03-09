FXWIREPRO: Risk Aversion Weighs on USD/JPY, Downside Likely to Test 112.30 Levels
Currency

FXWIREPRO: Risk Aversion Weighs on USD/JPY, Downside Likely to Test 112.30 Levels

9 March 2016, 07:06
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
279

FXWIREPRO: Risk Aversion Weighs on USD/JPY, Downside Likely to Test 112.30 Levels

  • Worse-than expected Chinese trade figures and oil price sell-off continues to weigh on market sentiment.
  • USD/JPY largely range-bound in the Asian session, after two consecutive day's of losses.
  • The pair find strong support at 42 levels and we see a Doji formation at lows.
  • Daily technicals support further downside, breaks below 112.42 could see test of 112.30 and then 112.15 levels.
  • Immediate resistance is seen at 113 (Feb 23rd highs) , while support on the downside is seen at 112.30 (Feb 19th lows).
  • Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-USD-JPY-breaks-major-support-at-11345-support-good-to-sell-rallies-174388) has hit initial target.

Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower trailing stops to 113 levels, target 112.30/112.15


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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