China Feb Trade Data: Surplus Shrinks More Than Expected, Exports Slump



In yuan terms, China trade balance for February came in at +209.5bn vs. +341bn expected and 402.20 previous.



While exports saw a bigger than expected slump, falling -20.6% y/y vs. -11.3% exp and -6.6 prior.



As for imports, the figures bettered expectations, sliding -8.0% y/y vs. -11.7% exp and -14.4% last.



In USD terms, the trade picture is no better, with the surplus narrowing to 32.59bn vs. +51bn exp and 63.29 booked in Jan.



Exports: -25.4% y/y vs. -14.5% expected, prior was -11.2%



Imports: -13.8% y/y vs. -12.0% expected, prior was -18.8%





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

