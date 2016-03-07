Chinese Hackers Break Into NY Fed, Steal $100 Million From Bangladesh Central Bank

Reports indicate that some of the stolen funds were traced to the Philippines, but given what we know about the "Cyber Axis of Evil," we can only suspect it was Iranians, Chinese, or the criminal/military mastermind Kim Jong-Un who was behind the scam, but whatever the case, someone, somewhere, hacked into Bangladesh's central bank on February 5. According to Reuters, "some of the funds" have been recovered, but the bank didn't initially say how much or how much was initially stolen. We suppose that theoretically it could... read more