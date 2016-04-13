The Economics of Bank Supervision: So Much to Do, So Little Time

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While bank regulation and supervision are the two main components of banking policy, the difference between them is often overlooked and the details of supervision can appear shrouded in secrecy. In this post, which is based on a recent staff report, we provide a framework for thinking about supervision and its relation to regulation. We then use data on supervisory efforts of Federal Reserve bank examiners to describe how supervisory efforts vary by bank size and risk, and to measure key trade-offs in allocating resources. In principal, the objectives of banks and of society can differ for two fundamental reasons. First, banks have ... READ MORE