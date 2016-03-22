Credit Suisse, CIA-Funded Palantir to Target Rogue Bankers

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Credit Suisse Group AG founded a venture with Silicon Valley’s Palantir Technologies Inc. that aims to catch rogue employees before they can harm the bank, employing the expertise of a firm seed-funded by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency that’s better known for identifying terrorists. The 50-50 joint venture, called Signac, was signed in recent weeks and will initially focus on detecting unauthorized trading, Credit Suisse said in a presentation seen by Bloomberg News. The Zurich-based lender plans to expand Signac to monitor all employee behavior, catch breaches of... READ MORE