EUR/JPY Off Lows, but on a Back Foot



The EUR/JPY recovered from the daily low of 124.24 levels, but remains weak on the day around 124.47 (23.6% of 132.29-122.06).



Weak stocks weigh



European stocks are down almost 1% on the day and that is keeping the bid tone around the safe haven JPY intact. The major US index futures are also pointing to a moderately weak opening. Nevertheless, the cross has managed to recover slightly from the daily lows.



Kuroda’s hawkish comments are also keeping Yen on a front foot. Ahead in the day, the cross is likely to take cues from the sentiment across Wall Street.



EUR/JPY Technical Levels



The immediate support is seen at 124.24 (hourly 100-MA), under which the pair could test hourly 200-MA level of 123.92. A break lower would expose 123.09 (March 2 low). On the other hand, a break above 124.75 (hourly 50-MA) would shift risk in favor of a recovery to 125.24 (daily high). Above the same the cross could rise to 125.59 (Friday’s high).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

