EU referendum: British exit would be 'poison', says German finance minister

A British decision to leave the European Union would be “poison” for the UK, European and global economies that would last for years, the German finance minister has said. Wolfgang Schäuble made the case for Britain’s continued membership of a reformed EU as Boris Johnson, the mayor of London, reiterated his belief that the government was using “agents of fear” to undermine a vote for Brexit. Johnson reasserted his attack over the “scandalous” circumstances in which a senior businessman resigned from the British Chambers of ...