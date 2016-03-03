Markets Calm; Waiting For...?

The global capital markets are quiet today, as investors await fresh impetus which could come in the form of tomorrow's US national employment figures. There is also next week's ECB meeting that looms large for investors. The euro is trading quietly. In fact, through the European morning, the euro has been confined to a little more than a third of a cent above $1.0850. It has not been above $1.09 since Monday, and despite contrasting economic signals, and the anticipation of more easing by the ECB, the single currency has not been...