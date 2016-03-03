EUR/GBP Testing 0.7700 Ahead of PMIs

03 Maret 2016 7:08 AM

After a brief test of the 0.7690 area yesterday,has managed to recover the 0.7700 handle although keeping the negative note for the time being.



The cross is losing ground for the sixth consecutive session so far, prolonging its rejection from 1-year tops in the 0.7930 area posted in late February.



Collaborating with the downside, the British pound has recently gathered some traction as ‘Brexit’ jitters seem to have diminished somewhat, while the single currency is trading on a negative note following recent poor figures from EMU’s CPI.



Ahead in the session, Services PMIs in both Euroland and the UK will take centre stage. Previously, UK’s home prices tracked by Nationwide rose 0.3% MoM in February and 4.8% over the last twelve months, both prints coming in short of expectations.



EUR/GBP key levels



The European cross is now losing 0.03% at 0.7716 facing the next support at 0.7688 (low Mar.2) ahead of 0.7604 (55-day sma) and finally 0.7523 (low Feb.3). On the flip side, a breakout of 0.7789 (20-day sma) would aim for 0.7931 (high Feb.25) and then 0.7977 (high Dec.1 2014).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)