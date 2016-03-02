NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

02 Maret 2016 10:47 AMTheagainst most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 0.6661 against the U.S. dollar and 75.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6621 and 75.49, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.6322 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6376.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.

The material has been provided by