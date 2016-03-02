Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

02 Maret 2016 9:34 AMThethe other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.0901 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0814.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 5-day high of 0.7236 and a 2-day high of 0.9713, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7174 and 0.9616, respectively.The aussie climbed to nearly a 2-month high of 1.5015 against the euro and nearly a 1-month high of 82.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5141 and 81.77, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 0.73 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie, 1.48 against the euro and 86.00 against the yen.





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