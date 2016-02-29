Selling EUR/USD and GBP/USD into strength

With little, if anything, concrete coming out of an ineffective G20 summit over the weekend, financial markets have started to fall back again this morning. In fact it was discord over the use of ever looser monetary policy (in the form of negative interest rates) and currency wars that seem to be rankling the most. As for talk of better use of fiscal policy and structural reforms, this has been touted for a while, so the proof is in the pudding. Perhaps also, traders are positioning themselves for a hugely heavy week of tier one ...