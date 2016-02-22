AUD/USD hits news session highs as industrial metals rally

22 Februari 2016 4:58 AM

Thepair keeps pushing higher lock-stepping in with the oil and industrial metals amid persisting risk-on market profile.Currently, theThe bid tone around the AUD strengthens this session, with the Aussie completely reversing Friday’s slide, as the strong pull back in the industrial metals alongside oil boosts the sentiment and refuels risk appetite across the board.Amid persistent risk-on environment, markets look to take the yield advantage and hence, prop up the demand for the higher yielding currencies such as AUD//USD. However, the bulls are trying hard to extend further on the back of a stronger US dollar against its major peers.In absence of major economic data due later today, the Aussie will continue to track the commodities’ prices as well as the sentiment on the global equities. Meanwhile, from the US docket, the flash manufacturing PMI will be published.The pair finds the immediate resistance at 0.7185/89 (200-DMA + Feb 18 & 17 High) above which gains could be extended to the next hurdle located at 0.7229 (Feb 5 High). On the flip side, the immediate support located at 0.7137/36 (1h-100-SMA/ 100-DMA). Selling pressure is likely to intensify below the last, dragging the Aussie to 0.7121/19 (1h 200-SMA/ 20-DMA).The AUD/USD pair keeps pushing higher lock-stepping in with the oil and industrial metals amid persisting risk-on market profile.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)