The perfect trading routine – Our complete step by step guide

The best traders are very efficient at what they do while most amateur traders do not follow a set trading routine and have an inconsistent approach. Having an established routine is important and you can see it in many other areas: before a pilot takes off, he has to go over the same 100+ points checklist every single time; a surgeon has a very strict pre-surgery routine to follow and almost all professional athletes are religious about their pre-game routine.

The benefits of a routine are that it minimizes mistakes – especially unforced mistakes – it allows you to add a professional layer of consistency to your approach, it makes you super productive because you avoid....