All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPUSD 21 February 2016, 04:09 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 51 GBPUSD #gbpusd To add comments, please log in or register Why Technical Analysis Alone Will Blow Your Account Analytics & Forecasts 58 0 How This Fundamental Index Predicts USD Direction Analytics & Forecasts 82 0 [GBPUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 115 0 2 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2868 0 4 Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present) Trading Systems 3493 0 10 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for March 02 – 06, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 276 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for February 23 – 27, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 322 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for February 16 – 20, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 219 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for February 09 – 13, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 184 0 Double RSI Strategy: How to Filter False Signals in Scalping Trading Systems 1049 0 1 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 18 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 35 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 31 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 35 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB