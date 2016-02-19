EURUSD – Double Bottom Forming on Key Support

The euro has performed very well since the turn of the year, benefiting greatly from a risk averse market that has sparked an unwinding of the carry trade that we often see in a “risk on” environment. The single currency has performed very well against the US dollar, rallying as high as 1.1375 last week before falling back below 1.11 as risk appetite crept back into the markets. The pair was always likely to find some support between 1.1050 and 1.11, with it having been a key zone on a number of occasions over the...