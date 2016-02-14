It’s not your fault that you are losing – 18 biases that explain why traders make mistakes
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It’s not your fault that you are losing – 18 biases that explain why traders make mistakes

14 February 2016, 15:06
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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The human brain is a fascinating machine. It allows us to do many things simultaneously without having to think about doing them. You can drive a car, have a conversation about a complex topic on the phone, eating a sandwich, observing your daughter on the back seat, while all your inner organs and body mechanisms do their thing; this all happens effortlessly and humans wouldn’t be able to consciously control what is going on anyways.

This is only possible because our brain uses shortcuts to process data and information automatically. Unfortunately, those .....

#Trading, Mistakes, lossing