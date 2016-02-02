Dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to Undermine AUD/USD Rebound

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Expected to Keep Official Cash Rate at 2.00%. - Will Governor Glenn Stevens Keep the Door Open for Lower Borrowing-Costs? Trading the News: Reserve Bank of Australia Interest Rate Decision According to a Bloomberg News survey, 28 of the 29 economists polled forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the official cash rate on hold at 2.00%, but the policy statement may produce near-term headwinds for AUD/USD should the central bank show a greater willingness to ....