Australian Leading Index points to material drag on growth

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The six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity three to nine months into the future, fell from –1.07% in February to –1.53% in March. Westpac Senior Economist, Matthew Hassan commented, “The Leading Index continues to point to a material loss of momentum and growth pulling back to below trend rates through the middle of the year. A negative Index growth rate indicates below trend momentum. At –1.53% the March reading is below the lows seen in 2014 and the weakest print since late 2011.” Mr Hassan said. “However, some of the ... READ MORE