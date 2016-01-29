Fear U.K. will quit Europe is hurting the pound

Fear that Britain could vote to leave the European Union is hurting the pound. And the pain may just be beginning. A referendum on membership of the EU could be held as early as June, and investors are becoming increasingly concerned about a British exit -- or 'Brexit.' The campaign to persuade voters is gathering pace, but the outcome is highly uncertain -- as are the consequences of what would be an unprecedented event. That uncertainty is unnerving investors: the British pound has fallen by 10% against the U.S. dollar since June 2015 to its lowest level in nearly six years. It has weakened by about .......