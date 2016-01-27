Reversal trading 2.0 – The 4 step process to the perfect reversal trade

Successful reversal trading is 90% waiting and 10% execution – which is the exact reason why this trading approach is so challenging and typically leads to account blow ups. Most traders who claim to be reversal traders are just trying to call tops and bottoms and predict market turns well in advance. Successful reversal traders enter WAY after the top or bottom has formed. To trade reversals profitably, you have to be ok with watching your setup unfold while you are standing on the sidelines and waiting for the perfect moment to....