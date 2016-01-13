Support & Resistance for USD/CHF
Trading Strategies

Support & Resistance for USD/CHF

13 January 2016, 09:43
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
210
R5 1.0266 3 Dec high 
R4 1.0240 * Jan 2015 high 
R3 1.0200 figure 
R2 1.0125 * 5 Jan high 
R1 1.0073 intraday level 

S1 0.9966 12 Jan low
S2 0.9881 * 11 Jan low
S3 0.9853 * 24 Dec low
S4 0.9811 16 Dec low
S5 0.9786 * 14 Dec low

Bounce from the 0.9881 low to regain parity level seeing follow-through above the 1.0052 resistance. This clears the way for return above the 1.0100 level to retest the 1.0125 high. Bullish structure see support now at the 0.9966 then the 0.9923 and 0.9881 lows.

How to trade support & resistance levels

To see more ideas, check my blog

Or follow on Twitter

 

#usd/chf, support & resistance, Danske Technical Update