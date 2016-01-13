Support & Resistance for USD/CHF

R5 1.0266 3 Dec high

R4 1.0240 * Jan 2015 high

R3 1.0200 figure

R2 1.0125 * 5 Jan high

R1 1.0073 intraday level

S1 0.9966 12 Jan low

S2 0.9881 * 11 Jan low

S3 0.9853 * 24 Dec low

S4 0.9811 16 Dec low

S5 0.9786 * 14 Dec low

Bounce from the 0.9881 low to regain parity level seeing follow-through above the 1.0052 resistance. This clears the way for return above the 1.0100 level to retest the 1.0125 high. Bullish structure see support now at the 0.9966 then the 0.9923 and 0.9881 lows.

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