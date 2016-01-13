Support & Resistance for USD/CHF

0
210
R5 1.0266 3 Dec high
R4 1.0240 * Jan 2015 high
R3 1.0200 figure
R2 1.0125 * 5 Jan high
R1 1.0073 intraday level
S1 0.9966 12 Jan low
S2 0.9881 * 11 Jan low
S3 0.9853 * 24 Dec low
S4 0.9811 16 Dec low
S5 0.9786 * 14 Dec low
Bounce from the 0.9881 low to regain parity level seeing follow-through above the 1.0052 resistance. This clears the way for return above the 1.0100 level to retest the 1.0125 high. Bullish structure see support now at the 0.9966 then the 0.9923 and 0.9881 lows.
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