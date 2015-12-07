EURUSD 1 HOUR Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD 1 HOUR Wave Analysis

7 December 2015, 14:26
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
129
on the H1 chart. After finishing the diagonal triangle in the wave [v], the pair has rebounded from its lower border and started the correction. On Monday, the market may continue forming the wave [b].
#eurusd, wave analysis