All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURUSD 1 HOUR Wave Analysis 7 December 2015, 14:26 sathish kumar 0 129 on the H1 chart. After finishing the diagonal triangle in the wave [v], the pair has rebounded from its lower border and started the correction. On Monday, the market may continue forming the wave [b]. #eurusd, wave analysis To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 180 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 135 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 69 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 119 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 103 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB