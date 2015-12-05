All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPUSD Technical Analysis 5 December 2015, 14:32 sathish kumar 0 138 Pound is being corrected. The price may fall towards 1.5071. Later, the correction may continue to reach 1.5250 (an alternative scenario). After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach 1.4848. #tips, Trend, signal, GBPUSD Technical Analysis To add comments, please log in or register Does Knowing the Market Regime Actually Help? A Controlled Study & Ehler's DSP Suite User Manual Trading Strategies 101 0 Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide Trading Strategies 120 0 2 QB Institutional Bands NR Scalping 98 1 1 Boring just became even better - Inside the biggest Boring Gold update yet Trading Systems 109 0 Golden Commander EA — Ultimate User Guide & Strategy Breakdown Trading Systems 193 0 1 Shadow Flare Indicator: Adaptive Trend Engine + Smart Liquidity Zones for MetaTrader 4 and 5 Trading Systems 291 0 Shadow Flare Indicator — Complete User Manual for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 233 0 Global Structure vs Local Structure — what is the difference? Scalping 144 0 Adaptive SuperTrend with Trend Quality Index — 4-Layer Confluence Signal System for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 441 0 HyperTrend PRO: Adaptive SuperTrend Indicator with 5-Factor Confluence Scoring for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 526 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB