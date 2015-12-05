GBPUSD Technical Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD Technical Analysis

5 December 2015, 14:32
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
138
Pound is being corrected.  The price may fall towards 1.5071. Later, the correction may continue to reach 1.5250 (an alternative scenario). After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach 1.4848.
#tips, Trend, signal, GBPUSD Technical Analysis