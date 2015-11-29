All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURGBP 29 November 2015, 15:35 sathish kumar 0 154 Europound has rebounded from the retracement of 38.2% twice, which means that it may start a new descending movement. It looks like in the nearest future the market may continue its decline towards the group of lower fibo-levels at 0.6875. #tips, eurgbp, Trend, analaysis To add comments, please log in or register Does Knowing the Market Regime Actually Help? A Controlled Study & Ehler's DSP Suite User Manual Trading Strategies 101 0 Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide Trading Strategies 120 0 2 QB Institutional Bands NR Scalping 98 1 1 Boring just became even better - Inside the biggest Boring Gold update yet Trading Systems 109 0 Golden Commander EA — Ultimate User Guide & Strategy Breakdown Trading Systems 193 0 1 Shadow Flare Indicator: Adaptive Trend Engine + Smart Liquidity Zones for MetaTrader 4 and 5 Trading Systems 291 0 Shadow Flare Indicator — Complete User Manual for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 233 0 Global Structure vs Local Structure — what is the difference? Scalping 144 0 Adaptive SuperTrend with Trend Quality Index — 4-Layer Confluence Signal System for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 441 0 HyperTrend PRO: Adaptive SuperTrend Indicator with 5-Factor Confluence Scoring for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 526 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB