EURGBP
Analytics & Forecasts

EURGBP

29 November 2015, 15:35
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
154
Europound has rebounded from the retracement of 38.2% twice, which means that it may start a new descending movement. It looks like in the nearest future the market may continue its decline towards the group of lower fibo-levels at 0.6875.
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