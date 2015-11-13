Japan data - Industrial production (September, final) +1.1% m/m (prelim +1.0%

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Industrial Production for September m/m (final): +1.1% m/m
- the preliminary was +1.0%
- prior (August) was -1.2%
Industrial Production (final, September, D'uh :-D ) y/y: -0.8% y/y
- preliminary -0.9%
- prior -0.4%
Capacity Utilization m/m for September: +1.5% m/m (highest since January)
- prior -0.9%
September Tertiary Industry index: -0.4% m/m ... finally! "Source released data 4 minutes later than scheduled"
- expected +0.1%, prior was +0.2%, revised from +0.1%
The Tertiary Industry index is a measure of the service sector. The -0.4% is a contraction in this measure (first since May)
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Well, it took a while for that lot to get announced ...
The IP data is slightly better than the preliminary ... which is a good result for any Japan data! The y/y is still in negative, though.
Yen is barely changed ... its had a narrow range-bound session: