Japan data - Industrial production (September, final) +1.1% m/m (prelim +1.0%

Industrial Production for September m/m (final): +1.1% m/m

the preliminary was +1.0%

prior (August) was -1.2%

Industrial Production (final, September, D'uh :-D ) y/y: -0.8% y/y

preliminary -0.9%

prior -0.4%

Capacity Utilization m/m for September: +1.5% m/m (highest since January)

prior -0.9%



September Tertiary Industry index: -0.4% m/m ... finally! "Source released data 4 minutes later than scheduled"

expected +0.1%, prior was +0.2%, revised from +0.1%

The Tertiary Industry index is a measure of the service sector. The -0.4% is a contraction in this measure (first since May)

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Well, it took a while for that lot to get announced ...

The IP data is slightly better than the preliminary ... which is a good result for any Japan data! The y/y is still in negative, though.

Yen is barely changed ... its had a narrow range-bound session: