Dollar declines after hitting 7-month peak Friday; Odds of Fed hike in December soar

The greenback slipped lower against the other major currencies on Monday, as traders locked in profits after the greenback hit a huge seven-month peak on Friday after the release of strong U.S. employment data.



On Monday the dollar was lower against the euro, with EUR/USD up 0.40% at 1.0783, off Friday’s seven-month trough of 1.0701.

The greenback strengthened broadly after the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 271,000 jobs last month, beating the expected 180,000 - the largest increase since December. The unemployment rate dipped to a seven-and-a-half year low of 5.0%.

The strong data increased chances for the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs at its December meeting, a move that would make the dollar more appealing to yield-seeking investors.

USD/JPY rose 0.22% to trade at 123.43 - the highest since August 21.

The dollar was lower against the pound and the Swiss franc, with GBP/USD adding 0.29% to 1.5097 and with USD/CHF shedding 0.4% to 1.0025, pulling away from Friday’s eight month highs of 1.0075.

Bond yields rose on Fed expectations.