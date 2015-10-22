Euro extends losses as Draghi's tone more dovish than markets expected

The shared currency extended its fall Thursday after European Central Bank's head Mario Draghi took a dovish tone at a press conference signaling the bank's readiness to fire up the current asset-purchasing program.

EUR/USD hit 1.1232, down 0.97.

EUR/GBP last traded at 0.7270, down 1.13%.



"The asset purchase plans are proceeding smoothly and continue to have a favorable impact,” Draghi said.



But he added that falling commodity prices and concerns about emerging markets meant that inflation pressures remained negative. As a result, he said the ECB would re-examine its bond-buying program in December.

His press conference follows the central bank's decision to stand pat on the monetary policy.

