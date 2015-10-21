COPY SIGNALS ROBOT EXPERT

I Have created an expert CopyRobot. It has a Master and a Slave.
The Master sends, edits and deletes orders.
The Slave copies istantly all Master's actions.
It works perfectly.
If you want to test it for 1 week contact me!
I Have created an expert CopyRobot. It has a Master and a Slave.
The Master sends, edits and deletes orders.
The Slave copies istantly all Master's actions.
It works perfectly.
If you want to test it for 1 week contact me!
I want to test your robot for one week.
here is my email address: royaleur@yahoo.com
CAN YOU PLEASE SEND ME THE ROBOT TO TRY FOR A WEEK? thk
markieeeeee@yahoo.ca
CAN YOU PLEASE SEND ME THE ROBOT TO TRY FOR A WEEK? thk
markieeeeee@yahoo.ca
I want to test your robot for one week.
here is my email address: royaleur@yahoo.com
I want to test your robot for one week.
here is my email address: ashrafgedion1@gmail.com
Hello i want to try out your robot for a week.
atikhonchuk@gmail.com
thank you
Hi,
I want to test. PLS email ravathyfalsafah@gmail.com. TQ
I want to test your robot for one week.
here is my email address: froodzarza@yahoo.com