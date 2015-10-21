COPY SIGNALS ROBOT EXPERT
Trading Strategies

COPY SIGNALS ROBOT EXPERT

21 October 2015, 13:48
Giuseppe Sepe
Giuseppe Sepe
10
513

I Have created an expert CopyRobot. It has a Master and a Slave. 

The Master sends, edits and deletes orders.

The Slave copies istantly all Master's actions.

It works perfectly.

If you want to test it for 1 week contact me!

#strategy, expert, signals, robot, Server, Copy, master, slave, client