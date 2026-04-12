Is It True That Backtesting Can Prove 100%+ Monthly ROI?

It may sound exaggerated at first. However, the real question is: why not, if the proof can be validated through your own backtesting using the “Every Tick” model, which closely reflects real market conditions?
In forex and derivatives trading, one principle remains constant: high risk, high return. This is why trading is often compared to legal gambling. The key difference lies in whether you rely on speculation—or operate with a tested, structured system.
A New Approach: From Losses to a “Game Changer”
If your past experience—whether manual or automated trading—has consistently resulted in equity losses, it may be time to start a new chapter.
Imagine having a system that:
- Is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Utilizes an AI-integrated algorithm
- Applies a probability-based strategy to maximize opportunities
This is where CyberGold Expert Advisor comes in as a potential game changer.
Official product page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163100
CyberGold is not just another trading robot. It is a professional-grade tool built to help traders optimize profit potential without requiring them to understand the complexity of its underlying algorithm, which is already integrated with the AI-based CyberBot system.
How Can You Verify It?
Rather than relying on claims, you are encouraged to test and validate it independently.
1. Perform Objective Backtesting
- Use MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5)
- Press F2 to download fresh historical data for all XAUUSD timeframes
- Recommended timeframe: H1
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Use modeling:
- “Every Tick” for maximum accuracy
- “Control Points” for a more aggressive simulation
Run tests from Monday up to the current day, and repeat across multiple weeks for consistency.
2. Apply a Probability-Based Strategy
CyberGold is designed to work effectively across multiple accounts.
Recommended approach:
- Run multiple trading accounts simultaneously
- Distribute risk instead of concentrating it
- Increase the probability of consistent returns
Suggested setup:
- Ideal deposit: $10,000
- Alternative: use a cent account, starting from $100 or more
This method shifts your mindset from single-outcome dependency to statistical advantage and risk distribution.
3. Advanced Strategy
For a more advanced methodology, refer to the following guide:
https://telegra.ph/BATIK-04-12
Transparency Over Marketing Illusions
In the trading industry, performance reports can easily be manipulated. Many systems appear flawless—until tested independently.
CyberGold takes a different approach:
- It does not rely on blind trust
- It encourages self-verification
- It allows you to evaluate performance through your own controlled testing
Advanced Scalping Engine at a Promotional Price
CyberGold is developed as:
- A high-performance scalping engine
- Integrated with AI-based CyberBot logic
- Optimized for gold market volatility
Currently, it is offered at a launch promotional price, which is expected to increase to $1880 in the future.
Conclusion
Is achieving 100%+ monthly ROI possible?
The answer is not simply yes or no.
The answer is: test it yourself.
With the right tools, a structured system, and a probability-driven approach, trading becomes less about guessing and more about measuring and optimizing outcomes.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995