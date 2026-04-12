Is It True That Backtesting Can Prove 100%+ Monthly ROI?

It may sound exaggerated at first. However, the real question is: why not, if the proof can be validated through your own backtesting using the “Every Tick” model, which closely reflects real market conditions?

In forex and derivatives trading, one principle remains constant: high risk, high return. This is why trading is often compared to legal gambling. The key difference lies in whether you rely on speculation—or operate with a tested, structured system.

A New Approach: From Losses to a “Game Changer”

If your past experience—whether manual or automated trading—has consistently resulted in equity losses, it may be time to start a new chapter.

Imagine having a system that:

Is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

Utilizes an AI-integrated algorithm

Applies a probability-based strategy to maximize opportunities

This is where CyberGold Expert Advisor comes in as a potential game changer.





Official product page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163100

CyberGold is not just another trading robot. It is a professional-grade tool built to help traders optimize profit potential without requiring them to understand the complexity of its underlying algorithm, which is already integrated with the AI-based CyberBot system.

How Can You Verify It?





Rather than relying on claims, you are encouraged to test and validate it independently.

1. Perform Objective Backtesting

Use MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5)

Press F2 to download fresh historical data for all XAUUSD timeframes

to download fresh historical data for all XAUUSD timeframes Recommended timeframe: H1

Use modeling: “Every Tick” for maximum accuracy “Control Points” for a more aggressive simulation



Run tests from Monday up to the current day, and repeat across multiple weeks for consistency.

2. Apply a Probability-Based Strategy

CyberGold is designed to work effectively across multiple accounts.

Recommended approach:

Run multiple trading accounts simultaneously

Distribute risk instead of concentrating it

Increase the probability of consistent returns

Suggested setup:

Ideal deposit: $10,000

Alternative: use a cent account, starting from $100 or more

This method shifts your mindset from single-outcome dependency to statistical advantage and risk distribution.

3. Advanced Strategy

For a more advanced methodology, refer to the following guide:

https://telegra.ph/BATIK-04-12

Transparency Over Marketing Illusions

In the trading industry, performance reports can easily be manipulated. Many systems appear flawless—until tested independently.

CyberGold takes a different approach:

It does not rely on blind trust

It encourages self-verification

It allows you to evaluate performance through your own controlled testing

Advanced Scalping Engine at a Promotional Price

CyberGold is developed as:

A high-performance scalping engine

Integrated with AI-based CyberBot logic

Optimized for gold market volatility

Currently, it is offered at a launch promotional price, which is expected to increase to $1880 in the future.

Conclusion

Is achieving 100%+ monthly ROI possible?

The answer is not simply yes or no.

The answer is: test it yourself.

With the right tools, a structured system, and a probability-driven approach, trading becomes less about guessing and more about measuring and optimizing outcomes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995



