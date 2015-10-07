Gold near two-week highs

Gold kept its gains on Wednesday approaching two-week highs with minutes from the U.S. central bank on tap.



Comex gold for December delivery was last at $1,152.00, up 0.49%.

December Comex silver was down 0.09% to $15.97, while copper rose 1.54% to 2.391.



Gold would benefit from any delay in raising U.S. interest rates as the precious metal would struggle to compete with yield-bearing assets. Higher rates would also boost the dollar, which would make dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund slashed its global growth forecasts for a second time this year, warning that slower growth in China and the protracted rebalancing in the commodities market posed increased downside risks to growth.

No major economic reports are due today. Minutes from the last Fed meeting are slated to get released Thursday, along with weekly jobless claims.

