Dollar lower as U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected

The dollar erased gains against the other major currencies on Thursday, after data showed that U.S. jobless claims increased more than expected last week.



The U.S. dollar index dipped 0.09% to 96.262.



The dollar turned lower against the yen, with USD/JPY down 0.08% at 119.78.

EUR/USD was lower 0.05% at 1.1170. Sterling was up 0.19% to $1.5156.



Initial jobless claims in the period running from Sept 19 to Sept. 26 rose by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 277,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts expected a 3,000 rise.



While that’s the highest of new claims in a month, the weekly average in 2015 is now the lowest since the early 1970s. The level of new claims sank below 300,000 in early March and has remained there for 30 straight weeks, a feat last accomplished in 1973, when the nation’s working population was 40% smaller.

Market players were turning their attention to Friday’s U.S. jobs report for September, which could help to provide clarity on the likelihood of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.