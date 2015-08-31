Weekly economic outlook Aug 31-Sept 4

In the week that follows, market players will be closely watching Friday’s U.S. jobs report for August, which could help give more clarity on the likelihood and timing of the U.S. rate hike. Surveys of the manufacturing and service sectors from the U.S. will also be in focus.



Investors will also be awaiting central bank meetings in the euro zone and Australia.

Monday, August 31



New Zealand is to report on private sector data on business confidence.

Australia is to publish data on company operating profits.

In the euro area, preliminary data on consumer price inflation will be in focus.

Germany is to publish data on retail sales.

Switzerland is to issue its KOF economic barometer.

Canada is to report on the current account.

The U.S. is to issue data on manufacturing activity in the Chicago region.

Tuesday, September 1



China is to report on manufacturing and service sector activity from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, as well as the Caixin services index and the revised reading of the Caixin manufacturing index.

Australia will report on building approvals and the current account.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement.

The euro zone is to publish the unemployment rate, while Germany is to report on the change in the number of people unemployed.

In the U.K., reports on manufacturing activity and net lending will be in focus.

Canada is to issue its monthly report on economic growth.

The U.S. Institute of Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing growth.

Wednesday, September 2



Australia will post data on the second quarter GDP.

Spain is to report on the number of unemployed people.

The U.K. will publish data on construction sector activity.

The U.S. is to release the monthly ADP nonfarm payrolls report, as well as data on factory orders.

Thursday, September 3



Australia is to publish reports on retail sales and the trade balance.

The U.K. is to report on service sector activity.

The euro zone is to release data on retail sales.

The European Central Bank is to announce its monetary policy decision. The rate announcement will be followed by a post-policy meeting press conference with President Mario Draghi.

Both the U.S. and Canada are to release data on their respective trade balances.



The U.S. will also publish figures on jobless claims and the ISM is to report on service sector growth.

Friday, September 4



Japan is to issue numbers on average cash earnings.

Germany is to report on factory orders.

Canada is to publish its monthly employment report.

The U.S. will release closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, as well as data on wage growth.