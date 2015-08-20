Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD: intra-day bullish; daily bullish reversal

EUR/USD: intra-day bullish; daily bullish reversal. The pair was fully reversed to the bullish market condition in intra-day basis: the price is located around 1.1188 resistance level for trying to break symmetric pattern from below to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Bearish 'reversal' key support level is 1.1016 located near 100-SMA/200-SMA values in the bearish area of the chart.
- If the price breaks this 1.1016 key support so we may see the bearish condition for intra-day and for daily price as well.
- Once the price breaks 1.1188 intra-day key resistance and especially 1.1213 daily resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing for intra-day, and daily price will be fully reversed to the bullish in daily chart.
Thus, 'reversal' levels for this pair for all the timeframes up to D1 are the following: 1.1016 for the bearish, and 1.1213 for the bullish.
So, let's watch the levels to understand the direction of the price movement for tomorrow and for the next week as well.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1188 (H4)
|1.1016 (H4)
|1.1213 (D1)
|1.1016 (D1)