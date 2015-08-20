Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD: intra-day bullish; daily bullish reversal

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.20 14:47

Technical Forecast For EUR/USD and NZD/USD by UBS Group (based on efxnews article)

UBS Group AG made technical forecast for EUR/USD, USD/CHF and NZD/USD. This technical forecast may be valid for today and tomorrow and related to the trading strategies which aee using UBS itself for example.

EUR/USD: "We recommend playing a cautious long for a test of the higher end of recent range of 1.0800-1.1200." As we see from the chart - this long is already going on with 1.1461 as a final bullish target for the end of the week. By the way, the more real intra-day target is 1.1213 which is intermediate resistance on the way to the bullish breakout for example.









NZD/USD: "Look to establish fresh shorts between 0.6640 and 0.6750, with a stop above 0.6825, targeting a test of the low from earlier this month." To say it shorter - UBS are waiting for the price to be between 0.6640 and 0.6750 to open sell trade with stop loss above 0.6825. The real targets in this case may be the following: 0.6496 and 0.6466. By the way, this NZD/USD forecasting is more intra-day one than daily technicals: as we see from the chart - the price is breaking symmetric triangle pattern from below to above to go to 0.6648 where we can place a sell order from.



