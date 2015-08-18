Outlooks For EUR/JPY by SEB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken made some technical forecast for EUR/JPY estimating the direction and the possible targets:



EUR/JPY: Targeting 137.35/08 next. "Price action was lukewarm at the best yesterday, but anyway showing that some kind of supply is trickling through and supports in the low-137s are exposed (but less so if 138.39 goes)."

As we see from the chart above - the price is on primary bullish condition with the secondary correction for breaking 137.50 key support level. SEB analytics are estimated the next targets as 137.35 and 137.08 which are really possible in case the price breaks 137.50 key support level.



By the way, the reversal levels to be broken for the price to be started with the reversal from the primary bullish to the bearish condition are 135.54 and 134.32 which are far below the market price for now.