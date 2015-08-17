Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - EUR/USD

EUR/USD : decisive week for direction. The price just reversed to the bullish trend by crossing Ichimoku cloud and all Senkou Span lines. EUR/USD located above and near 'reversal' Senkou Span A line so it may be possible for the price to be reversed to the ranging bearish anytime next week for example. The key resistance level is 1.1215, and if the price crosses this level from below to above - it means that the reversal to the bearish will be unlikely for the week. Key support level is 1.0807 and this level is located far below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart.



This week will be decisive for the pair concerning the following: whether this pair will remain in this position in the primary bullish by breaking 1.1215 resistance level, or still go on to bearish area of the chart by breaking nearby Senkou Span line which is one of the border of the Ichimoku cloud.

There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/USD price movement for the coming week :

2015-08-18 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits ]

] 2015-08-19 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]

2015-08-20 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index ]

] 2015-08-21 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI ]

] 2015-08-21 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Manufacturing PMI]