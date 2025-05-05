🎯 BITCOIN | TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM – Built for Crypto, Ready for Forex
The Turbo Entry System was specifically designed for Bitcoin scalping, but it works just as well on Forex pairs like XAUUSD — even during high volatility. No templates. No repaint. No lag. Just plug & trade.
📎 Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor
📱 Message me on Tel for fast response: forexnewadvisor
⚙️ How It Works
1️⃣ Instant Setup
Just drop it on your chart. Background, candles, spread display, trend indicator, and signal logic all configure automatically.
2️⃣ Non-Repainting Signals
All arrows are based on closed candles. Once printed, they never disappear or repaint. No surprises.
3️⃣ Visual & Fast
Buy (🟢) and Sell (🔴) arrows appear instantly. Spread is shown live. Trend status ("Bullish", "Bearish", "Neutral").
4️⃣ No Lag
Signals are processed on tick – what you see is exactly what the market is doing.
💰 Real Example – GOLD Scalping
📊 I opened 4 trades on XAUUSD using the Turbo Entry System.
All positions were opened and closed within 2 minutes.
📈 Total profit: $176.44
⏱️ Time: Less than 120 seconds
✅ All trades hit Take Profit
❌ No Stop Loss was needed (but you can set it if you want)
Even with high spread, the signals remained accurate — proving the system is effective on volatile assets like GOLD.
🧭 How to Trade It
✔️ Make sure the spread is low
✔️ Wait for a signal (Green or Red arrow)
✔️ Confirm that price is in a clear trend
✔️ Take the trade – fast, focused, no hesitation
📌 Ideal For:
• Bitcoin, Ethereum, major crypto pairs
• Gold and volatile Forex symbols
• Scalpers who want fast entries and consistent logic
• Traders using ECN accounts for better execution
Launch Price (Limited Time)
📉 Because so many of you requested it, I’m launching it with a special price:
💲 $79.99 for purchase
⏳ $59.99 for 3-month rental
⚠️ In 2 weeks, the price will increase. This offer is only for early users.