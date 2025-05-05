🎯 BITCOIN | TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM – Built for Crypto, Ready for Forex

The Turbo Entry System was specifically designed for Bitcoin scalping, but it works just as well on Forex pairs like XAUUSD — even during high volatility. No templates. No repaint. No lag. Just plug & trade.















📎 Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor

📱 Message me on Tel for fast response: forexnewadvisor





⚙️ How It Works

1️⃣ Instant Setup

Just drop it on your chart. Background, candles, spread display, trend indicator, and signal logic all configure automatically.



2️⃣ Non-Repainting Signals

All arrows are based on closed candles. Once printed, they never disappear or repaint. No surprises.



3️⃣ Visual & Fast

Buy (🟢) and Sell (🔴) arrows appear instantly. Spread is shown live. Trend status ("Bullish", "Bearish", "Neutral").



4️⃣ No Lag

Signals are processed on tick – what you see is exactly what the market is doing.



💰 Real Example – GOLD Scalping

📊 I opened 4 trades on XAUUSD using the Turbo Entry System.

All positions were opened and closed within 2 minutes.









📈 Total profit: $176.44

⏱️ Time: Less than 120 seconds

✅ All trades hit Take Profit

❌ No Stop Loss was needed (but you can set it if you want)



Even with high spread, the signals remained accurate — proving the system is effective on volatile assets like GOLD.



🧭 How to Trade It

✔️ Make sure the spread is low

✔️ Wait for a signal (Green or Red arrow)

✔️ Confirm that price is in a clear trend

✔️ Take the trade – fast, focused, no hesitation









📌 Ideal For:

• Bitcoin, Ethereum, major crypto pairs

• Gold and volatile Forex symbols

• Scalpers who want fast entries and consistent logic

• Traders using ECN accounts for better execution









Launch Price (Limited Time)

📉 Because so many of you requested it, I’m launching it with a special price:



💲 $79.99 for purchase

⏳ $59.99 for 3-month rental

⚠️ In 2 weeks, the price will increase. This offer is only for early users.



