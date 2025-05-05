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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-06 | USD/JPY +41 pips & Today’s RBA Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +41 pips (2 wins / 0 losses) from a pair of EUR/USD and USD/JPY buys triggered by yesterday’s Sentix rebound and a stronger-than-expected US ISM-Services print. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (May 5)
- Net Pips: +41 pips (2 W / 0 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — long bias
- Next Catalyst: RBA Cash-Rate Decision 🇦🇺 (13:30 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|4 / 0
|100 %
|+120
|★★★★☆
|40 / 0
|100 %
|+685
|★★★☆☆
|39 / 8
|83 %
|+453
|★★☆☆☆
|21 / 8
|72 %
|+203
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|EUR/USD
|EZ Sentix Investor Confidence
|18:30
|Buy on upside surprise
|+15
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US ISM Services PMI
|23:00
|Buy on strong print
|+26
|Win
|★★★★☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|13:30
|RBA Cash-Rate Decision
|AUD/USD
|Cut ≥ 25 bp → Sell AUD; Hold → Buy AUD
|★★★★☆
|30
|18:00
|EZ Retail Sales (Mar)
|EUR/USD
|Beat > 0.3 % MoM → Buy EUR; miss → Sell EUR
|★★☆☆☆
|12
|23:00
|US JOLTS Job Openings (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Openings > 8.75 M → Buy USD; < 8.5 M → Sell USD
|★★★☆☆
|18
|23:00
|CA Ivey PMI (Apr)
|USD/CAD
|PMI > 55 → Sell USD/CAD; < 50 → Buy USD/CAD
|★★☆☆☆
|15
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