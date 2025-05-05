Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-06 | USD/JPY +41 pips & Today’s RBA Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +41 pips (2 wins / 0 losses) from a pair of EUR/USD and USD/JPY buys triggered by yesterday’s Sentix rebound and a stronger-than-expected US ISM-Services print. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (May 5)

Net Pips: +41 pips (2 W / 0 L)

+41 pips (2 W / 0 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — long bias

USD/JPY — long bias Next Catalyst: RBA Cash-Rate Decision 🇦🇺 (13:30 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 4 / 0 100 % +120 ★★★★☆ 40 / 0 100 % +685 ★★★☆☆ 39 / 8 83 % +453 ★★☆☆☆ 21 / 8 72 % +203 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ EUR/USD EZ Sentix Investor Confidence 18:30 Buy on upside surprise +15 Win ★★☆☆☆ USD/JPY US ISM Services PMI 23:00 Buy on strong print +26 Win ★★★★☆

Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 13:30 RBA Cash-Rate Decision AUD/USD Cut ≥ 25 bp → Sell AUD; Hold → Buy AUD ★★★★☆ 30 18:00 EZ Retail Sales (Mar) EUR/USD Beat > 0.3 % MoM → Buy EUR; miss → Sell EUR ★★☆☆☆ 12 23:00 US JOLTS Job Openings (Apr) USD/JPY Openings > 8.75 M → Buy USD; < 8.5 M → Sell USD ★★★☆☆ 18 23:00 CA Ivey PMI (Apr) USD/CAD PMI > 55 → Sell USD/CAD; < 50 → Buy USD/CAD ★★☆☆☆ 15

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