US Dollar 2015 / 2016 Forecast - Dollar to rise 20% in the next three years

Goldman have reiterated a call for the Dollar to rise 20% in the next three years: "A further tactical consideration is that falling oil prices may be raising the odds of additional monetary stimulus in places battling deflation, with the Euro area and Japan front and centre. Dollar upside remains large, and it’s time to grab some."

Goldman Sachs is thinking that it is a good time for Dollar to be a long for the Dollar for now: "Much as last summer, it will be key to see if falling oil prices spill over into inflation expectations, where the fall so far has been relatively muted."

There are some more stimulus for long Dollar: "“In both Japan and the Euro area, the odds of additional stimulus may be rising, a further reason to be long Dollars,” say Goldman Sachs."



By the way, as we see from the chart - the next bullish target is 100.39 key resistance for Dollar Index Future, and this level can be reached soon within some weeks or so (irrespective of CNY depreciation for example)



