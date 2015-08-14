EURGBP Next Week Outlook - ranging for breakdown

W1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging market condition: the price is moved within 0.7249 resistance and 0.6935 support levels. The price is ranging for direction: it may be local uptrend as the secondary market rally within the bearish, or bearish breakdown.



Ichimoku cloud/kumo and Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) are located far above the price for any possible bullish reversal for the coming week.

The price is moved within 0.7249/0.6935 key levels.



Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the primary bearish market condition to be continuing.



Nearest support level is 0.6935 (W1).

Nearest resistance level is 0.7249.

If W1 price will break 1.0531 support level on close W1 bar so we may see the bearish breakdown.

If W1 price will break 1.0848 resistance level so the local uptrend as the secondary market rally will be started.

If not so the price will be ranging between within the levels.



Trend:



W1 - ranging bearish