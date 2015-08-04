Dollar lower ahead of highly-awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls

On Tuesday the dollar edged lower against its peers, as markets awaited the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday for further cues on whether or not the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.



EUR/USD edged up 0.22% to 1.0976.

Investors were looking to the government nonfarm payrolls report, due to be released this Friday. The report is widely expected to show jobs growth of 215,000 last month.

Monthly jobs gains above 200,000 are seen by analysts as consistent with strong employment growth.

The greenback softened following the release of disappointing U.S. economic reports on Monday.

Earlier, official numbers showed that U.S. consumer spending slowed in June and a separate report showing that manufacturing activity moderated in July.

Separate report signaled that U.S. construction spending climbed at the slowest rate in five months in June.

The dollar was also lower against the pound, with GBP/USD climbing 0.12% to 1.5605.

Earlier, a report showed that the Markit U.K. construction purchasing managers’ index dropped to 57.1 from 58.1 June - the highest level in four months. Analysts had expected the index to rise to 58.4.

In the commodities sector, Comex gold for December delivery inched up 30 cents, or 0.03%, to trade at $1,089.70 a troy ounce, while silver futures for September delivery gave up 2.0 cents, or 0.14% to trade at $14.49 an ounce.

Copper prices recovered from six-year lows hit earlier, as sentiment was boosted after China's stock market rallied on news that authorities have clamped down on short-selling.

Comex copper for September delivery added 1.8 cents, or 0.78%, to trade at $2.364 a pound during European trade.