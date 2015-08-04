Brazilian Broker Rico Corretora Launches MetaTrader 5 on the BM&FBovespa Exchange

The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has further expanded its presence in Brazil. The country's second-largest broker Rico Corretora has launched MetaTrader 5 for Stocks, Futures and Options trading with BM&FBovespa. Now the main Brazilian brokers are offering the world's most powerful trading platform.







"We are happy to offer this powerful cutting-edge platform to our clients who trade on BMF&Bovespa," says Everson Ramos, IT Director of Rico Corretora. "Traders get access to the rich functionality of MetaTrader 5, including everything from trading and analytical functions which have become a de facto industry standard, to the Market of ready-to-use trading robots, copy trading and built-in virtual hosting. Certainly our cooperation with MetaQuotes opens new horizons to our clients and further increases our competitive advantage."

MetaQuotes Software has repeatedly expressed interest in the South American market. To strengthen its position in the region, the company opened MetaQuotes Brazil office in São Paulo in 2012, proceeded to certify its platform at the Brazilian BM&FBovespa Exchange and developed a dedicated MetaTrader 5 BM&FBOVESPA Gateway to implement connectivity to the exchange.





"Latin America is an attractive market with great need for more advanced technology as such as MetaTrader 5 platform," says Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp."We've done a great deal of work to expand MetaTrader 5 in the Brazilian market. The number of traders using our platform is actively growing. Furthermore, to promote our products and services we hold various trading contests. We are proud of the fact that now Rico Corretora, along with other leading Brazilian brokers, offer MetaTrader 5 to their clients, thus covering the overwhelming share of the market!"